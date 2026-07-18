Pogacar Dominates Tour de France Stage 14 with Masterful Climb

Four-time champion Tadej Pogacar claimed victory in the 14th stage of the Tour de France by launching a decisive attack on the steep Col du Haag climb. He now leads by over four minutes. Pogacar's win is his fourth in this year's race, highlighting his dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 22:08 IST
Pogacar Dominates Tour de France Stage 14 with Masterful Climb
Tadej Pogacar
  • Country:
  • France

In a show of sheer cycling prowess, Tadej Pogacar secured a commanding victory during the 14th stage of the Tour de France. The Slovenian rider executed a perfectly timed attack on the steep Col du Haag climb, capturing yet another solo victory and extending his overall lead in the race.

Pogacar’s victory, his fourth stage win in this year's Tour, places him a substantial four minutes and 30 seconds ahead of his closest rival, Jonas Vingegaard. The UAE Team Emirates-XRG cyclist lauded the stage's beauty and shared his strategic plan for the route, making it a 'really perfect day' for him.

The challenging ride saw competitors braving inclement weather, with rain impacting visibility and road conditions. Despite this, Pogacar demonstrated exemplary skill as he overtook the leaders in the final kilometers, finishing the stage 38 seconds ahead of second-placed Isaac del Toro. Looking ahead, Pogacar anticipates another tough mountain stage in Sunday's race.

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