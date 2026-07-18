Josh Kerr Breaks 27-Year Mile Record at London Stadium

Josh Kerr broke the 27-year-old world mile record at the London Stadium, achieving his 'Project 222' objective by running the mile in 3:42.66. This performance made him the seventh Briton to hold the record. Other notable performances included Keely Hodgkinson's 800m win and Brandon Miller's surprise 800m victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 22:18 IST
Josh Kerr Breaks 27-Year Mile Record at London Stadium
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Josh Kerr made history at the London Stadium by breaking the 27-year-old world mile record with a time of 3:42.66, fulfilling his 'Project 222' ambition. The 28-year-old British runner was cheered on by a capacity crowd and became the seventh Briton to hold the prestigious record since 1985, succeeding Steve Cram.

Kerr had targeted a sub-223-second race and achieved his goal by surpassing Hicham El Guerrouj's record, set when Kerr was just one year old. This achievement awarded him a $50,000 prize, realizing a long-standing objective he had communicated earlier this year.

The event also witnessed outstanding performances from other athletes: Keely Hodgkinson won her first outdoor race of the season in the women's 800m, Brandon Miller claimed a surprise win in the men's 800m, and Cierra Jackson set a new Diamond League record in women's discus.

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