Josh Kerr Breaks 27-Year Mile Record at London Stadium

Josh Kerr made history at the London Stadium by breaking the 27-year-old world mile record with a time of 3:42.66, fulfilling his 'Project 222' ambition. The 28-year-old British runner was cheered on by a capacity crowd and became the seventh Briton to hold the prestigious record since 1985, succeeding Steve Cram.

Kerr had targeted a sub-223-second race and achieved his goal by surpassing Hicham El Guerrouj's record, set when Kerr was just one year old. This achievement awarded him a $50,000 prize, realizing a long-standing objective he had communicated earlier this year.

The event also witnessed outstanding performances from other athletes: Keely Hodgkinson won her first outdoor race of the season in the women's 800m, Brandon Miller claimed a surprise win in the men's 800m, and Cierra Jackson set a new Diamond League record in women's discus.