Himachal Pradesh Boosts Disaster Readiness Amid Heavy Rain Alert

Himachal Pradesh's Minister Jagat Singh Negi underscores the state's preparedness for imminent heavy rain, with disaster response teams poised at vulnerable sites and inter-departmental coordination enhanced. With apple procurement also underway, the government prioritizes agricultural support while expanding Direct Benefit Transfer systems for farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 22:14 IST
Himachal Pradesh Boosts Disaster Readiness Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jagat Singh Negi, the Revenue, Horticulture, and Tribal Development Minister of Himachal Pradesh, assured on Saturday of the government's robust preparations to address any crises emerging from the India Meteorological Department's forecast of torrential rains over the next four days. Disaster response units have been strategically stationed, and departments are on high alert.

Negi conveyed in a press briefing that Chief Minister, along with ministers and Deputy Commissioners, conducted a series of meetings to ensure adept readiness ahead of the monsoon season. Some 70 roads are blocked across the state, and 123 electricity distribution transformers have been compromised, though there have been no disruptions to the water supply.

National Disaster Response Force teams are deployed at critical locations like Shimla and Mandi district, ensuring quick emergency responses. Meanwhile, restoration on rain-damaged infrastructure, including a pivotal bridge in Kinnaur's Shabla Valley, is underway. The government is also gearing up for the apple procurement season with a streamlined digital registration system under the Market Intervention Scheme.

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