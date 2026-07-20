Sikkim Budget Session 2026: Key Legislative Actions Unveiled

The Eleventh Sikkim Legislative Assembly's four-day Budget Session begins, where Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang will introduce the financial plan for 2026-27. Significant bills include frameworks for medicine, education, and emergency services. Governor Om Prakash Mathur will open the session with an address to the assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 09:51 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 09:51 IST
Sikkim Budget Session 2026: Key Legislative Actions Unveiled
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Photo/SikkimCMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Eleventh Sikkim Legislative Assembly is set to commence its four-day Budget Session on Monday. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who oversees the Finance portfolio, will present the General Budget for the financial year 2026-27. According to the official agenda, Governor Om Prakash Mathur will kickstart the session with an address at 11 am, setting the stage for the introduction of several key bills.

Among the significant legislative discussions, Health Minister GT Dhungel is expected to introduce the Sikkim Medical Council for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2026. This bill aims to create a statutory framework for regulating practitioners of Indian systems of medicine. Concurrently, Education and Skill Development Minister Raju Basnet will table three vital bills affecting the education sector. The Sikkim Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, intends to alter existing laws governing private universities. Additionally, changes to the legislation regarding the Board of Open Schooling and Skill Education Sikkim will be proposed, along with setting up a framework for open schooling and vocational education.

Chief Minister Tamang will also propose the National Council for Skill Education, Sikkim (Repealing) Bill, 2026, to nullify the current legislation on the council. Furthermore, amendments to the Sikkim Fire and Emergency Services law will be introduced. The session is slated to continue until July 23, with Tuesday’s highlights including discussions on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s Address, the Chief Minister’s response, and a subsequent vote on the motion.

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