Delhi Drives Green: New Scheme to Replace Old Vehicles with Clean Alternatives

In a significant step towards combating air pollution, the Delhi Government has green-lit the 'Parivartan' scheme, aligning with the Central Government's program to phase out old vehicles contributing to transport emissions. This decision, made during a recent cabinet meeting, marks a pivotal moment in the capital's efforts to modernize its commercial vehicle fleet.

As announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the scheme primarily targets replacing outdated trucks and buses with BS-VI standard or electric vehicles, thereby enhancing clean transport infrastructure. This initiative offers vehicle owners financial incentives, including full motor vehicle tax exemption, registration fee waivers, and other monetary benefits when scrapping BS-IV or older vehicles.

Around 2.07 lakh truck and bus owners across Delhi-NCR stand to gain from these developments. Gupta emphasized the program's potential to substantially curb vehicular pollution and underscored the administration's dedication to promoting sustainable transportation solutions in Delhi, reinforcing the strategies outlined in the Delhi EV Policy 2026.