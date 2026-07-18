Delhi Crime Spree: Double Tragedy Unfolds with Two Separate Fatal Shootings

A 45-year-old man was fatally shot by unidentified motorcycle assailants in North West Delhi's Bawana area early Friday morning, according to local police. The victim, Joginder alias Kala, was declared dead on arrival at the MV Hospital after the incident occurred at Village Pooth Khurd.

Police officers have launched a full-scale investigation, with a crime team inspecting the crime scene and an FIR filed. Efforts are intensifying to identify and capture the attackers, while the motive for the killing remains under investigation.

In another grim episode in Delhi's Kamal Vihar area, a man purportedly shot his girlfriend and then himself. Upon responding to a report, police discovered both deceased with gunshot wounds, suggesting the man acted due to familial opposition to their relationship.