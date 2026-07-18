Delhi Crime Spree: Double Tragedy Unfolds with Two Separate Fatal Shootings

In North West Delhi, a 45-year-old was shot dead by unidentified bikers, while in Burari, a man killed his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself. Police investigate motives behind these tragic incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 19:12 IST
Delhi Crime Spree: Double Tragedy Unfolds with Two Separate Fatal Shootings
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

A 45-year-old man was fatally shot by unidentified motorcycle assailants in North West Delhi's Bawana area early Friday morning, according to local police. The victim, Joginder alias Kala, was declared dead on arrival at the MV Hospital after the incident occurred at Village Pooth Khurd.

Police officers have launched a full-scale investigation, with a crime team inspecting the crime scene and an FIR filed. Efforts are intensifying to identify and capture the attackers, while the motive for the killing remains under investigation.

In another grim episode in Delhi's Kamal Vihar area, a man purportedly shot his girlfriend and then himself. Upon responding to a report, police discovered both deceased with gunshot wounds, suggesting the man acted due to familial opposition to their relationship.

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