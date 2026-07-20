Cities Unite for Groundwater Recharge: Insights from the 'Catch the Rain' Campaign

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, alongside the National Institute of Urban Affairs, hosted a national dialogue with 75 cities to discuss Shallow Aquifer Management. The initiative, part of the 'Catch the Rain' campaign, highlighted successes and challenges in enhancing groundwater recharge through sustainable urban water practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 23:37 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 23:37 IST
Cities Unite for Groundwater Recharge: Insights from the 'Catch the Rain' Campaign
MoHUA Holds National Meet With 75 AMRUT SAM Cities (Photo/PIB) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), in association with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), convened a national interaction featuring 75 cities involved in the Shallow Aquifer Management (SAM) programme under the AMRUT scheme. This event marked a significant milestone under the nationwide 'Catch the Rain' campaign, aimed at bolstering urban water security across India.

During the gathering, the MoHUA underscored the importance of scientific planning and technical support in enhancing groundwater recharge efforts. The 75 participating cities showcased various innovative interventions, including recharge shafts, check dams, and injection wells, aimed at promoting sustainable rainwater harvesting and improving climate resilience in urban areas.

Key highlights from the event included Korba's initiative to revive borewells, Vizianagaram's improved groundwater levels, and Nagpur's commitment to constructing additional recharge structures. Groundwater experts stressed the vital role of community engagement in ensuring the long-term success of these initiatives. The interaction reaffirmed MoHUA's dedication to advancing sustainable groundwater management and building climate-resilient cities.

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