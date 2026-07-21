Heavy Rains Batter Uttarakhand, Disrupt Kedarnath Yatra

Intense rainfall has heavily impacted the Kedarnath Yatra route in Uttarakhand, leading to significant disruptions and a sharp elevation in the Sharda River's water level. Authorities responded with advisories and rapid restoration of blocked roads, while intensifying disaster readiness protocols.

Rudraprayag district's Superintendent of Police, Niharika Tomar, indicated that an orange alert from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast further rainfall, causing road obstructions in key locations, such as Sirobagad, Banswara, and Mungatiya. Speaking to ANI, Tomar noted that disaster management teams, police, and district administration promptly restored problematic stretches, ensuring the resumption of traffic.

Authorities in Champawat district's Banbasa raised a red alert for the Banbasa Sharda Barrage, on the India-Nepal border, as the Sharda River's water surged due to continued rains in the Kumaon region. Assistant Engineer Prashant Kumar reported that over one lakh cusecs of water were released from the barrage, with downstream regions warned immediately. Movement restrictions were placed in the border area, and vehicular movement across the Sharda Barrage was suspended. All relevant parties remain on heightened alert to handle potential disasters, advising residents and travelers to adhere closely to official guidelines.