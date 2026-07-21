Top NEET-Rankers Commended Amidst Examination Criticisms

Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, on Tuesday, congratulated NEET UG 2026 top-ranker Panshul Bansal during a meeting in Chandigarh. This interaction, documented through video updates by the Haryana Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages (DIPR), underscored the student's dedication and grueling preparation efforts for achieving this accolade.

During this period marked by protest and controversy over examination paper leaks, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also lauded Bansal, highlighting his potential contributions to India's healthcare system in an X post. Pradhan emphasized that Bansal's success stems from relentless efforts and a solid commitment to his goals.

Meanwhile, Aryan Gupta from Ludhiana, who secured the AIR 1 position with 715 out of 720 marks, attributed his success to consistent hard work and disciplined study, crediting his elder brother and teachers for guidance. With 11.21 lakh qualifying candidates announced by the National Testing Agency, the rectified NEET UG exam saw nearly 20 lakh candidates across various centers, maintaining the schedule despite previous disruptions.