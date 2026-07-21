Top NEET-Rankers Commended Amidst Examination Criticisms

Haryana's NEET UG 2026 topper Panshul Bansal meets Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh, receiving praise for his high achievement. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan endorses Bansal's contributions as examination paper leak controversies loom, affecting over 20 lakh candidates taking the re-conducted test in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 09:52 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 09:52 IST
Top NEET-Rankers Commended Amidst Examination Criticisms
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh (Photo/Haryana DIPR). Image Credit: ANI
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Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, on Tuesday, congratulated NEET UG 2026 top-ranker Panshul Bansal during a meeting in Chandigarh. This interaction, documented through video updates by the Haryana Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages (DIPR), underscored the student's dedication and grueling preparation efforts for achieving this accolade.

During this period marked by protest and controversy over examination paper leaks, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also lauded Bansal, highlighting his potential contributions to India's healthcare system in an X post. Pradhan emphasized that Bansal's success stems from relentless efforts and a solid commitment to his goals.

Meanwhile, Aryan Gupta from Ludhiana, who secured the AIR 1 position with 715 out of 720 marks, attributed his success to consistent hard work and disciplined study, crediting his elder brother and teachers for guidance. With 11.21 lakh qualifying candidates announced by the National Testing Agency, the rectified NEET UG exam saw nearly 20 lakh candidates across various centers, maintaining the schedule despite previous disruptions.

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