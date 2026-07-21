Salal Dam Opens Gates Amid Heavy Rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir

In response to significant water inflow caused by continuous heavy rainfall, all gates of the Salal Dam in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district were fully opened on Tuesday. This move aims to manage the sudden rise in water levels of the Chenab River and the dam's reservoir, ensuring regulated discharge.

The opening of the dam's gates has led to a notable surge in the Chenab River's water level and flow. Authorities have issued warnings urging residents, especially those in low-lying areas and near riverbanks, to remain cautious and avoid approaching the river to prevent any mishaps.

Amid ongoing heavy rainfall in the region, particularly in Rajouri district, both district officials and the Rajouri Police have released advisories. These warnings caution residents to be alert as increased water levels and risks of flash floods, landslides, and waterlogging loom large. Citizens are advised against unnecessary travel and are instructed to adhere to safety guidelines provided by authorities.

The public is specifically requested to avoid rivers, streams, and flood-prone zones, not to cross flooded pathways, and to stay informed through weather updates and official instructions. In emergencies, immediate contact with local administration or emergency services is urged. The continuous rain has raised concerns regarding an abrupt escalation in river water levels.

In line with this, the Rajouri Police conveyed a crucial advisory noting the threat posed by ongoing heavy rainfall to river levels, prompting urgent community vigilance.