Key Debates in Rajya Sabha: Mekedatu Dispute & Supreme Court Judges Bill

DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva calls for suspension of Upper House business to discuss the Mekedatu Reservoir's impact on Tamil Nadu. Concurrently, the Lok Sabha is set to deliberate on the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 during its Monsoon Session, amid additional legislative activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 09:54 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 09:54 IST
Key Debates in Rajya Sabha: Mekedatu Dispute & Supreme Court Judges Bill
DMK MP Tiruchi Siva (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a bid to bring urgent attention to the proposed Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir project on the Cauvery River, DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva has submitted a notice under Rule 267. He seeks suspension of scheduled business in the Upper House on July 21 to debate its potential impacts on Tamil Nadu.

Simultaneously, the Lok Sabha will consider the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, aiming to amend the existing legislation from 1956. Introduced by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, the Bill's consideration follows the statutory resolution moved by MPs disapproving the recently promulgated ordinance.

Additionally, the day's agenda in the Lok Sabha includes the consideration of various motions, laying of multiple bills by the Secretary-General, and the presentation of a statement from the Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs concerning the Smart Cities Mission evaluation.

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