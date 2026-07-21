Stabbing Incident in Hyderabad and Delhi: Separate Tragedies Unfold

In Hyderabad's Nandanavanam area, a rowdy sheeter named Suri was allegedly stabbed to death by his brother-in-law, Arfaz, during a social function under the limits of the Meerpet Police Station. According to police, the incident occurred on Monday night, leaving Suri, who had several charges against him, fatally wounded. He was rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

A police official confirmed that Suri recently exited Cherlapally prison on bail and had faced several criminal charges, including murder. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, and an investigation is ongoing. Meanwhile, Delhi also witnessed a tragic incident where a 19-year-old student was stabbed to death in a brawl.

The Delhi incident involved Class 11 student Saiyed Husain, who suffered fatal stab wounds near Kalkaji's DDA Flats following an altercation. The police detained two individuals related to the attack. Despite efforts by ambulance staff to revive him with CPR, he was declared dead upon reaching the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Investigations in both cities continue.