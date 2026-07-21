Ozgur Ozel’s New Political Journey: A Fresh Start Amid Political Turmoil

Ozgur Ozel, ousted leader of Turkey's main opposition party, resigns following a court ruling annulling his chairmanship due to irregularities. He announced plans to establish a new party, citing the need for a fresh political beginning amid an ongoing crackdown by President Erdogan on opposition figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 17:17 IST
Ozgur Ozel’s New Political Journey: A Fresh Start Amid Political Turmoil
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Ozgur Ozel, erstwhile leader of Turkey’s principal opposition party the Republican People's Party (CHP), formally announced his resignation on Tuesday. This move comes after a Turkish court annulled the CHP’s 2023 congress, citing 'irregularities' in the election that had declared Ozel as the leader.

Ozel's leadership was short-lived as the court reinstated Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the former party head who faced defeat against President Erdogan in the 2023 elections, to his former role. The legal and political mêlée underscores a growing crackdown on adversaries of Erdogan’s administration.

In a fiery address to parliament, Ozel conveyed a poignant message urging hope amidst the turbulence. 'Today marks a solemn departure, yet it is time to embrace a hopeful new beginning,' Ozel promised, hinting at the launch of a new political entity.

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