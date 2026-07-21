Diplomatic Tensions: Russian Embassy Staff Face Alleged Misconduct in Moldova
Russia has summoned the Moldovan ambassador over alleged misconduct by Moldovan police against its embassy staff. The Russian Foreign Ministry cited instances of delays and document checks faced by its staff in Moldova. Moscow has indicated potential retaliatory actions in response to these incidents.
- Country:
- Moldova
Russia has escalated diplomatic tensions by summoning Moldova's ambassador following claims of misconduct by Moldovan police. The foreign ministry reported instances of embassy staff facing threats and document checks.
Moscow highlighted a weekend incident where police allegedly used force against staff members. The situation underscores the fragility of the current diplomatic relations between the two nations.
Russia has communicated its right to respond with retaliatory measures, signalling potential further strain in diplomatic ties. The Moldovan envoy, Lilian Darii, has been formally made aware of Russia's stance on the matter.
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