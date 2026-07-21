Sonu Sood Urges Compassion Amid Student Protests, Calls for Empathy Over Force

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has voiced concerns over escalating tensions surrounding student protests, urging compassion instead of force. Emphasizing the need for understanding over police action, Sood stated, "The future of our country deserves a hug, not a lathi." His message calls for empathy amid escalating critiques of police handling of the demonstrations.

Offering his views on the protest centered around the medical entrance examination process, Sood took to social media platform X to disapprove the use of force, reiterating, "Our students need hugs, not batons." His remarks align with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's stance on the constitutional right to peaceful protests.

As protests intensify regarding the alleged NEET-UG 2026 exam paper leak, efforts to demand accountability from government figures continue. Violent altercations between demonstrators and police left over 118 officers injured. The Cockroach Janata Party has presented their demands to Union Health Minister JP Nadda, seeking significant government actions including the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.