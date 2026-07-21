In a vehement critique against the Modi administration, AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal is set to address the media over police actions targeting students protesting exam-related controversies. Kejriwal plans a press conference at 11 AM, and a subsequent visit to RML Hospital to meet injured demonstrators.

Kejriwal described the ruling government's force against peaceful protesters as a testament to its 'extremely arrogant' stance. He criticized the persistent issues plaguing India's examination system, citing incidents of paper leaks and alleged malpractice in UPSC evaluations that have unjustifiably affected students' future prospects.

Amid the escalating unrest, Delhi Police has appealed for restraint and urged the public to avoid spreading misinformation. Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janata Party intensified its demands on the government, including resignation of the Education Minister and compensation for affected NEET aspirants' families.