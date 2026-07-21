Kejriwal Condemns Police Action Against Student Protesters Amid Exam Scandal
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP chief, plans a press briefing to criticize Modi government's police action against student protests over exam scandals, followed by a visit to RML Hospital to meet the injured. With heightened political tensions, Delhi Police calls for peace amid Cockroach Janata Party's ongoing protests for NEET reform.
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In a vehement critique against the Modi administration, AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal is set to address the media over police actions targeting students protesting exam-related controversies. Kejriwal plans a press conference at 11 AM, and a subsequent visit to RML Hospital to meet injured demonstrators.
Kejriwal described the ruling government's force against peaceful protesters as a testament to its 'extremely arrogant' stance. He criticized the persistent issues plaguing India's examination system, citing incidents of paper leaks and alleged malpractice in UPSC evaluations that have unjustifiably affected students' future prospects.
Amid the escalating unrest, Delhi Police has appealed for restraint and urged the public to avoid spreading misinformation. Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janata Party intensified its demands on the government, including resignation of the Education Minister and compensation for affected NEET aspirants' families.
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