Activist's Health Concerns Mount as Protests Intensify in Delhi
Activist Sonam Wangchuk remains stable but needs continuous medical attention following prolonged fasting. Safdarjung Hospital reports his condition is critical due to dehydration and persistent lab abnormalities. Meanwhile, Delhi witnesses intense protests, leading to FIRs for violence and vandalism at key city sites.
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Activist Sonam Wangchuk's health remains a point of concern as Safdarjung Hospital confirms he is stable yet requires ongoing medical supervision. Dr. Manisha Thakur, head of the hospital's Department of Medicine, outlined the necessity due to prolonged fasting and lab anomalies affecting Wangchuk's condition.
Despite stable vital signs, Wangchuk's low blood sugar and persistent pancytopenia, featuring low potassium and anaemia, demand relentless monitoring. Dr. Thakur stressed the importance of continuous observation, revealing Wangchuk's refusal of intravenous and glucose treatments, complicating his recovery.
As protests surrounding Wangchuk's situation escalate across Delhi, police have registered FIRs after incidents of vandalism and stone-pelting at significant locations like Connaught Place. Charges involve rioting, damage to public property, and obstruction of police duties, with investigations ongoing.
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