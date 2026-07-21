Traffic Advisory Issued as Farmers Converge on Shambhu Border for Delhi March

Ambala Police have announced a traffic advisory for those traveling between Delhi and Punjab after the Shambhu Border closure. This move comes in response to a massive gathering of farmers at the Punjab-Haryana border, who are en route to Delhi for the 'Desh Bachao Morcha' Mahapanchayat against the proposed India-US trade agreement.

The advisory suggests that vehicles heading from Delhi to Punjab should take the Ambala Cantt-Chandigarh path, moving through Lalru, Dera Bassi, and Zirakpur before entering Punjab. Alternatively, vehicles can access Punjab via Lalru or Dera Bassi using other routes. For those traveling from Punjab to Delhi, the advised route is through Rajpura-Lalru-Dera Bassi-Zirakpur-Ambala Cantt before continuing to Delhi.

Ambala Police urge commuters to use the helpline number 112 for emergencies and remain committed to travelers' safety and smooth traffic flow. Visuals depict a significant farmer congregation at Shambhu Border, preparing for their march to Delhi's Kisan Ghat. On Monday, a protest erupted at Shambhu Toll Plaza against the arrest of Gurnam Singh Charuni, BKU Charuni faction's leader, but the road blockade was later lifted. Extensive police deployment remains in place as a precautionary measure for the protest scheduled on Tuesday.