Political Storm: Hungary's Fidesz Faces Prosecution Raid

In a dramatic turn of events, Hungary's chief opposition party, Fidesz, has come under the spotlight after claiming that its offices, home to its internet servers, were raided by prosecutors.

The Fidesz party, ousted in April by Prime Minister Peter Magyar, accuses the new government of authoritarian practices, while Magyar pledges to restore democratic standards and curb corruption.

The raid, described as unprecedented since the end of communism in 1990, ties into an ongoing investigation concerning financial misconduct at the National Culture Fund. This move has fueled further accusations from Fidesz against Magyar's ruling party, Tisza.