Political Storm: Hungary's Fidesz Faces Prosecution Raid

Hungary's main opposition party, Fidesz, has accused the center-right government of an illegal crackdown after prosecutors raided its offices housing internet servers. Allegedly targeting corruption, the probe tied to a misappropriation case raises questions about democratic standards under the new administration led by Prime Minister Peter Magyar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 18:34 IST
Political Storm: Hungary's Fidesz Faces Prosecution Raid
  • Country:
  • Hungary

In a dramatic turn of events, Hungary's chief opposition party, Fidesz, has come under the spotlight after claiming that its offices, home to its internet servers, were raided by prosecutors.

The Fidesz party, ousted in April by Prime Minister Peter Magyar, accuses the new government of authoritarian practices, while Magyar pledges to restore democratic standards and curb corruption.

The raid, described as unprecedented since the end of communism in 1990, ties into an ongoing investigation concerning financial misconduct at the National Culture Fund. This move has fueled further accusations from Fidesz against Magyar's ruling party, Tisza.

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