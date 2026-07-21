Rahul Gandhi Leads Protest Against Police Action on Students

In a fiery rebuke, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the police crackdown on student protestors marching to Parliament, urging all justice-seeking individuals to join the Congress protest at Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi. Gandhi emphasized that students' voices will not be silenced.

Alongside prominent Congress figures like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal, the protest at Lok Kalyan Marg demands the resignation of PM Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Kerala's Chief Minister V D Satheesan joined the demonstration, emphasizing collective discontent. The protest location is significant, being near PM Modi's residence.

Rahul Gandhi, in his post on social platform X, declared the student attack an affront to Indian families. Union Minister Jitendra Singh briefly engaged with Gandhi at the protest site, while several Congress leaders were detained. The party accuses the government of stifling parliamentary debate on these critical student issues, particularly the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.