Brutal Hammer Attack: Former Minister Ann Widdecombe's Tragic Murder

Ann Widdecombe, a former prominent UK government minister and known associate of Nigel Farage's populist Reform UK, was reportedly murdered in a brutal attack at her rural southwest England home. The court heard that Widdecombe was struck 21 times on the head with a hammer.

The accused, 28-year-old Joshua Kerry, now faces serious charges related to the incident. Kerry, a white British national from northern England, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday for the alleged crime.

The tragic event took place on July 9, marking a shocking chapter in Widdecombe's life, who was no longer serving as a member of parliament at the time of her death.