Brutal Hammer Attack: Former Minister Ann Widdecombe's Tragic Murder
Ann Widdecombe, a former government minister and prominent figure in Nigel Farage's Reform UK, was brutally murdered at her home in rural southwest England. The accused, Joshua Kerry, appeared in court charged with striking her on the head 21 times with a hammer. The attack happened on July 9.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Ann Widdecombe, a former prominent UK government minister and known associate of Nigel Farage's populist Reform UK, was reportedly murdered in a brutal attack at her rural southwest England home. The court heard that Widdecombe was struck 21 times on the head with a hammer.
The accused, 28-year-old Joshua Kerry, now faces serious charges related to the incident. Kerry, a white British national from northern England, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday for the alleged crime.
The tragic event took place on July 9, marking a shocking chapter in Widdecombe's life, who was no longer serving as a member of parliament at the time of her death.
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