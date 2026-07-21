Farmers March to Delhi Protesting India-US Trade Deal

In a bid to voice their dissent against the proposed India-US trade deal, farmers under the 'Desh Bachao Morcha' banner commenced a march towards Delhi from Gurudwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib on Tuesday. The protest, led by farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, seeks to pressurize the government into cancelling the agreement, which they argue could harm domestic agricultural sectors.

Sarwan Singh Pandher, head of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and coordinator for the 'Desh Bachao Morcha', articulated their motives as they embarked on the march. "This location holds historical significance, being the martyrdom site for the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh. After paying our respects here, we advance to Delhi with the primary aim of cancelling the trade deal," Mr. Pandher stated. Farmers expect to reach Kisan Ghat for a peaceful rally, expressing discontent over the Shambhu border's closure, which they feel impedes public movement unnecessarily.

With the government viewed as confrontational, Pandher criticized its stance, arguing it stifles the voices of farmers and youth. Should the march face blockade at the Shambhu border, he declared the farmers' plan for a peaceful sit-in lasting until 4 PM. Concerns grow over potential impacts on crop prices and the influx of genetically modified crops due to the deal, which might not safeguard domestic markets. Pandher also accused Union Minister Piyush Goyal of misleading statements regarding sector protections.