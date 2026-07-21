IIT Roorkee's Routine Advisory Misinterpreted as New Policy
IIT Roorkee clarified that a social media advisory about students' political expression is a standard internal advisory, not a new policy. The institute emphasized that such advisories align with existing conduct rules and are routinely issued. The advisory aims to maintain academic focus and avoid disruptions.
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IIT Roorkee has addressed concerns about an advisory circulated on social media, clarifying that it is a regular internal communication issued at the start of each academic session and not a new directive or policy. The institute informed ANI that the advisory, shared among students, faculty, and staff, aligns with existing conduct rules.
The media cell's incharge, Sonika Srivastava, reiterated that such advisories are a common practice, reminding the community of conduct expectations without introducing any new measures. She emphasized the importance of not taking the advisory out of context or misunderstanding its intent, as it serves to maintain focus on academics without political distractions.
Concerns arose after a viral email suggested constraints on expressing political affinities within the campus. The administration clarified that students and staff are primarily enrolled or hired for educational purposes and adherence to conduct rules is essential to avoid embarrassing the institute's relationships with governmental and public organizations. Meanwhile, escalating protests in Delhi have resulted in injuries, drawing a high court's attention to activist Sonam Wangchuk's medical care needs.