HPU's 57th Foundation Day: A Call for Action on Teachers' Promotions

Himachal Pradesh University celebrates its 57th Foundation Day with calls for action from teachers' groups urging Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to restore pending faculty promotions under the Career Advancement Scheme. The appeal comes as the university marks years of significant contributions to various fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 18:17 IST
HPU's 57th Foundation Day: A Call for Action on Teachers' Promotions
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) marked its 57th Foundation Day with fervor, as two major teachers' organizations leveraged the occasion to urge Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for decisive action. They called for the restoration of stalled faculty promotions under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS), a move that has been long-awaited by university and college staff.

The Himachal Pradesh University Teachers' Welfare Association (HAPPUTWA) and the Himachal Government College Teachers' Association (HGCTA) congratulated the broader university community, while emphasizing HPU's role as a vital hub for intellectual and cultural progress in the state. The leaders cited the university's history of producing distinguished alumni in fields ranging from politics to science.

This year's celebrations took on added significance with Chief Minister Sukhu, an HPU alumnus, attending as the chief guest, underscoring the institution's legacy of leadership. Teachers' groups stressed that resolving stalled promotions is crucial for enhancing faculty morale, enabling academic growth, and ensuring the state's higher education remains competitive.

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