Greater Bengaluru Authority's Footpath Clearance Drive Turns Chaotic: Ten Arrested

The Karnataka Police have taken ten people into custody following a violent confrontation with Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) personnel during a footpath clearance operation near Shivajinagar Bus Stand. Among those arrested are Rangaswmy, Kottresh, and eight others.

Reports from officials indicate that the incident involved the targeting of GBA Employees Association member Amruth Raj, GBA Central Division Commissioner Jagadish, DCP Vikram Amate, and Joint Commissioner Ramesh Banoth. Police allege that these officials were obstructed in their duties and attacked with a spray by a group of miscreants.

DCP (East) Vikram Amathe confirmed that a formal complaint was lodged by the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) against the accused, prompting a police case. The incident occurred at the Shivajinagar BMTC bus stand during an eviction drive meant to clear footpath encroachments. The police have since intensified efforts to arrest additional suspects and have increased security for the ongoing operation.