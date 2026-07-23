Strengthening Pacific Bonds: New Zealand-Papua New Guinea Defence Pact

New Zealand and Papua New Guinea have cemented a Defence Cooperation Agreement as part of a strategic move to deepen security networks in the Pacific region, amid concerns over China's expanding influence.

Defence Ministers Chris Penk and Elias Kapavore signed a Statement of Intent for 2026-2029, promising enhanced defence dialogue, training, and personnel exchanges.

This agreement aligns with a series of recent security initiatives in the Pacific by Australia, New Zealand, and the U.S., who aim to counterbalance Beijing's growing diplomatic, policing, and infrastructure presence.