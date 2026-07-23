Strengthening Pacific Bonds: New Zealand-Papua New Guinea Defence Pact
New Zealand and Papua New Guinea have signed a Defence Cooperation Agreement, aiming to bolster security ties amid China's strategic presence in the Pacific. This initiative is part of broader efforts by Australia, New Zealand, and the United States to strengthen alliances in response to China's regional influence.
- Country:
- New Zealand
New Zealand and Papua New Guinea have cemented a Defence Cooperation Agreement as part of a strategic move to deepen security networks in the Pacific region, amid concerns over China's expanding influence.
Defence Ministers Chris Penk and Elias Kapavore signed a Statement of Intent for 2026-2029, promising enhanced defence dialogue, training, and personnel exchanges.
This agreement aligns with a series of recent security initiatives in the Pacific by Australia, New Zealand, and the U.S., who aim to counterbalance Beijing's growing diplomatic, policing, and infrastructure presence.
ALSO READ
-
New Zealand eases firearms rules with Arms Bill changes
-
New Zealand and Papua New Guinea deepen defence partnership
-
New Zealand school attendance reaches highest Term 2 level since 2016
-
New Zealand invests $3.8 million in tourist area public toilets
-
New Zealand to publish youth mental health access data