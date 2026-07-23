Temple Trust Implements Sweeping Reforms Amid Donation Probe

In response to alleged donation counting irregularities, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced major reforms in administration and transparency. A Special Investigation Team probe continues, and new protocols involving banking officials and live CCTV monitoring will be introduced to ensure accountability, while religious committees are restructured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 10:22 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 10:22 IST
Temple Trust Implements Sweeping Reforms Amid Donation Probe
Shri Ram janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has introduced a series of reforms aimed at boosting transparency and administrative efficiency following concerns over alleged donation irregularities. Despite the ongoing Special Investigation Team's investigation, the Trust emphasizes the importance of due legal process before taking any punitive actions.

As corrective steps, the Trust has mandated the presence of an Assistant General Manager from Indian Bank along with a representative from Swarna Rajat Finance during donation counting. To ensure further transparency, it'll implement live CCTV monitoring of the process. Concerns over banking protocols prompted the Trust to scrutinize its agreement with the State Bank of India, which may face reassessment.

Commitment to tradition remains strong with the reorganization of the Religious Committee, chaired by Swami Govind Dev Giri. Additionally, plans are underway to appoint an official spokesperson for improved media relations and a new CEO to enhance administrative operations. Despite the controversies, devotee numbers remain steadfast, reflecting continued faith in the temple.

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