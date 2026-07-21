India's NPAs Show Remarkable Decline: A Banking Sector Resurgence

In a significant development for the Indian banking sector, Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) of scheduled commercial banks have significantly decreased, reaching 1.73 percent by March 2026 from 2.75 percent in March 2024. This positive trend highlights improved financial health, as announced in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Finance's data shows a sharp reduction in NPAs for Public Sector Banks (PSBs), which dropped dramatically from Rs 6.16 lakh crore in March 2021 to Rs 2.45 lakh crore by March 2026. This trend also mirrored in Private Sector Banks, where NPAs fell from Rs 2.02 lakh crore to Rs 1.26 lakh crore over the same period.

Foreign banks reported a decline in NPAs from Rs 10,199 crore to Rs 3,990 crore. Measures such as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and other regulatory frameworks have been key in managing recoveries. The government emphasized that these reductions do not equate to loan waivers, and recovery actions remain active.

Small Finance Banks saw NPAs climb from Rs 5,971 crore to Rs 10,448 crore, while Urban Cooperative Banks reduced their NPAs from Rs 37,993 crore to Rs 21,769 crore. Legislative amendments for Multi-State Cooperative Societies intend to bolster depositor confidence and financial stability.

Efforts by the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) include amendments to multiple financial acts, the establishment of Stressed Asset Management Verticals, and the introduction of Early Warning Systems. These initiatives aim to further improve recovery processes, thus protecting investor and depositor confidence in India's financial sectors.