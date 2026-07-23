ABVP Stands Firm Against NEET Exam Irregularities Amid Protests

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has voiced its support for protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party concerning the alleged paper leak in the NEET exam. However, ABVP strongly condemned the violent incidents that marred the demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, insisting that students' valid concerns should be tackled through transparent discussions and systemic reforms.

In an official statement released on Wednesday, ABVP expressed disapproval of the disorder, public unrest, and confrontations witnessed during the protests. The organization expressed sympathy with the injured students and security personnel. It emphasized that authentic student issues must not be manipulated for narrow political agendas and stressed the importance of meaningful dialogue and institutional changes.

ABVP reiterated its steadfast commitment to student welfare, having been at the forefront of demanding accountability for alleged discrepancies in competitive exams, including NEET-UG. The group was among the first to call for a central agency investigation, organizing protests outside the National Testing Agency (NTA) to demand accountability and punitive measures against those responsible.

Furthermore, ABVP has urged the Indian government to establish a high-level committee to conduct an extensive review of the integrity and transparency of competitive exams. This committee is expected to offer concrete, time-sensitive recommendations aimed at enhancing the credibility and accountability of the examination process.

Virendra Singh Solanki, National General Secretary of ABVP, highlighted the deep concerns raised by students nationwide over irregularities in competitive exams like NEET-UG. He asserted that exploiting students' rightful demands for political motives is a significant injustice to their welfare.

Solanki underscored the necessity for dialogue, sensitivity, and systemic reforms to address student issues effectively. ABVP appealed to all stakeholders, including students, parents, and educators, to maintain peaceful and democratic engagement, remain vigilant against political manipulation, and focus on resolving issues constructively.