Minister Denies 'Insect' Remark Allegation, Files Defamation Suit

In a heated political dispute, Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has refuted allegations by state Leader of Opposition, Umang Singhar, that he insulted students by referring to them as 'insects'. The minister vehemently denied the claims, calling them unfounded, and announced his intention to pursue a defamation lawsuit against Singhar.

Vijayvargiya declared these accusations as an effort to tarnish his image, especially among the student community. He emphasized his innocence, stating, "I didn't even say it; whatever allegations he (Umang Singhar) has made are baseless... He tried to tarnish my image in the minds of students." The controversy erupted after Singhar shared a video alleging Vijayvargiya's derogatory remarks on social media.

The timing of this political saga coincides with escalating protests over the NEET paper leak, further inflaming nationwide tensions. The protests reached a fever pitch when education activist Sonam Wangchuk joined a hunger strike, culminating in a large-scale 'Chalo Sansad' march to Parliament met with significant police resistance, tear gas, and metro shutdowns, eventually leading to discussions between protest delegates and government ministers.