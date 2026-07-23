Protests Boil Over India's Education Scandal Amid Accusations Against Modi Government

Amidst unabated protests against systemic failures in India's education sector, CJP's Ashutosh Ranka criticized PM Modi for addressing paper leaks superficially. Opponents demand Education Minister Pradhan's resignation, while PM promises fast-track courts. Tensions escalate as activists disrupt traffic, seeking accountability and systemic reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 11:49 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 11:49 IST
Protests Boil Over India's Education Scandal Amid Accusations Against Modi Government
CJP representative Ashutosh Ranka (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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In a heated response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reaction regarding paper leak protests, Ashutosh Ranka of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) criticized the government's approach as superficial. Speaking to ANI, Ranka pointedly accused Modi of applying 'band-aid solutions' instead of targeting the root causes of corruption in the education system.

The criticism comes amid Modi's announcement of setting up fast-track courts aimed at ensuring swift punishment for those involved in paper leaks. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Modi emphasized the government's commitment to protecting the youth's future, insisting that offenders would not escape justice.

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has vehemently condemned the central government, demanding the dismissal of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Protests took a dramatic turn as activists blocked traffic in Delhi, raising slogans against the BJP and demanding systemic reform in the education sector.

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