India's Satellite Market Poised for Growth Amid Connectivity Push in Rural Areas

India is increasingly being recognized as a pivotal market for the satellite economy, driven by an escalating demand for broadband connectivity in rural regions. This observation was made by Isabelle Mauro, Director General of the Global Satellite Operators Association (GSOA), during an ANI interview at the Skyroot Aerospace 'Mission Aagaman' launch.

Mauro highlighted the crucial role of satellite and space technologies in India, given its vast geographical expanse and the extensive number of rural areas. She pointed out that satellite solutions are vital where terrestrial networks are economically unfeasible. 'Satellite broadband is crucial for reaching the underserved parts of the country,' she stated, underscoring the sector's growth potential.

She emphasized the need for structural predictability and future-proof regulatory frameworks to accelerate the satellite communications ecosystem's growth. Mauro advised against applying terrestrial telecom regulations directly to satellite services due to their differing technologies and business models. Instead, she suggested economic models that support sector growth rather than mere revenue generation.