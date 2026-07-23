Priyanka Gandhi Slams PM Modi for Ignoring Youth Concerns Amid Protests

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticizes Prime Minister Modi for taking credit for national achievements while ignoring youth concerns. She accuses him of failing to address student protests and demands action, including the resignation of the Union Education Minister, to restore faith in the system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 13:21 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 13:21 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Slams PM Modi for Ignoring Youth Concerns Amid Protests
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, accusing him of taking undue credit for India's achievements while ignoring the pressing issues facing the nation's youth. Speaking to reporters, Vadra held Modi accountable for the growing sense of despair among young people.

"The Prime Minister takes credit for accomplishments like the Mars mission, which are essentially the success stories of our youth," Gandhi stated. "It is time for him to take responsibility for their concerns." She expressed that the youth are becoming increasingly disillusioned about their future prospects under the current leadership.

Gandhi also urged the government to engage in dialogue with protesting students demanding substantial changes, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a thorough investigation into alleged assaults on demonstrators. She emphasized that genuine action is required to restore the students' faith in the system.

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