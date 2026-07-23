Tragic Wedding Party Accident: 5 Dead in Pond Plunge

In a tragic accident near the Indipur-Chhatia village, five individuals part of a wedding party lost their lives after the vehicle they were in veered off course and submerged into a pond. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Dhenkanal Sadar Police Station, authorities reported on Thursday.

Dhenkanal Police confirmed that while two occupants were rescued alive, the other five were trapped and drowned. The deceased have been identified as Ram Sahu, Abinash Sahu, Rakesh Kumar Sahu, Chandrakanta Swain, and Abhijit Sahu. The bodies have been forwarded to the Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

The vehicle was en route to a wedding celebration in Indipur when it lost control during the night, resulting in the fatal plunge. The Fire Services personnel, with assistance from local villagers, retrieved the sunken vehicle. Further investigations into the incident are ongoing.