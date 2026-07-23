Court Seeks Socio-Economic Affidavits in Tahir Hussain Case

The Karkardooma Court in Delhi has instructed the defense lawyers representing Tahir Hussain and four other defendants to submit affidavits regarding their socio-economic conditions before July 27. This comes after their conviction on July 13 for the murder of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma and other related crimes.

Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh directed lawyer Rajiv Mohan, representing Tahir Hussain, to ensure these affidavits are filed the same day. The court had earlier postponed the sentencing arguments upon Mohan's request, indicating proceedings will continue later this month.

The court found that evidence presented by the prosecution convincingly proved charges against Tahir Hussain, including under sections of the Indian Penal Code that address murder, rioting, and promoting enmity between religious groups. The court also painted a vivid picture of the use of Hussain's property for violent activities during the riots.