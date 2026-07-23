India's Inflation Battle Amid Surging Crude Prices

Brent crude prices close to USD 100 per barrel have sparked concerns about inflation, current account deficit, and foreign exchange reserves in India. However, a sustained price level above USD 100 seems unlikely. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently reported a significant drop in India's crude basket price to USD 75.6 per barrel in July, down from USD 114.5 in April.

As one of the largest crude oil importers globally, India is susceptible to high oil prices increasing its import bill and affecting the rupee and current account deficit. Sourav Choudhary, Managing Director of Raghunath Capital, mentioned, "The immediate worry for India is the increased import bill from high oil prices, pressuring the current account deficit and rupee due to larger dollar outflows. Nevertheless, India's diversified sourcing and procurement strategies at discounted prices mitigate near-term impacts."

At present, Brent crude trades around USD 98.08 per barrel with WTI crude roughly at USD 89.63 per barrel. Choudhary anticipated, "Brent may surpass USD 100 briefly if geopolitical tensions exacerbate. However, sustained levels above this mark are unlikely due to aggressive competition among global producers offering discounts." He highlighted that prevailing market pricing reflects geopolitical risk factors, not a structural supply shortfall.

Persistently high oil price warnings were also echoed by market expert Ajay Bagga, indicating potential macroeconomic challenges. He noted that the European Central Bank, meeting today, is expected to hold its stance despite rising inflation expectations driven by oil and gas increments. The RBI bulletin pointed out stagnant domestic retail fuel prices in July 2026 relative to June, showing the gap between global oil prices and local petrol, diesel rates.