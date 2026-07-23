European Markets Tumble: Tech and Nestle Lead Decline Amid Investor Anxiety
European shares dropped as tech stocks and Nestle led declines. The STOXX 600 index dipped, driven by disappointing revenue forecasts from key chipmakers and Nestle's significant stock fall. Energy stocks rose amid geopolitical tensions, while investors awaited the ECB's policy decision, impacting market sentiments and positioning.
- Country:
- Europe
The European stock market took a downturn on Thursday as technology stocks experienced a decline and Nestle shares plummeted nearly 7%, marking its biggest single-day drop since 2002. This follows both disappointing earnings results and the anticipation of the European Central Bank's upcoming policy decision.
The STOXX 600 index fell 0.5% to 643.56 points at 0917 GMT. Notably, technology stocks slipped 0.8%, with significant drops in shares of STMicroelectronics and BE Semiconductor due to unmet revenue expectations. In contrast, Soitec surged nearly 24% after exceeding first-quarter revenue expectations, highlighting mixed sentiments towards tech investments.
The energy sector saw a 1.6% rise as Brent crude prices increased after geopolitical events affected oil tankers in the Red Sea. Meanwhile, investors await the ECB’s decision, with a potential rate hike on the horizon amidst economic uncertainties.