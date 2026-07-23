European Markets Tumble: Tech and Nestle Lead Decline Amid Investor Anxiety

The European stock market took a downturn on Thursday as technology stocks experienced a decline and Nestle shares plummeted nearly 7%, marking its biggest single-day drop since 2002. This follows both disappointing earnings results and the anticipation of the European Central Bank's upcoming policy decision.

The STOXX 600 index fell 0.5% to 643.56 points at 0917 GMT. Notably, technology stocks slipped 0.8%, with significant drops in shares of STMicroelectronics and BE Semiconductor due to unmet revenue expectations. In contrast, Soitec surged nearly 24% after exceeding first-quarter revenue expectations, highlighting mixed sentiments towards tech investments.

The energy sector saw a 1.6% rise as Brent crude prices increased after geopolitical events affected oil tankers in the Red Sea. Meanwhile, investors await the ECB’s decision, with a potential rate hike on the horizon amidst economic uncertainties.