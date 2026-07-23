Ebola Cases Surge in Democratic Republic of Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo has reported a significant increase in confirmed Ebola cases, totaling 2,536 with 1,033 deaths. Recent government data highlights the emergence of 63 new cases in the eastern provinces, including Ituri, North Kivu, and Haut-Uele.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 15:17 IST
Ebola Cases Surge in Democratic Republic of Congo
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  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo is facing a dire public health challenge as the number of confirmed Ebola cases has soared to 2,536, resulting in 1,033 fatalities, according to recent government reports.

The country's public health institute disclosed in its latest update that 63 new cases were identified on Tuesday across the eastern provinces of Ituri, North Kivu, and Haut-Uele.

This alarming rise in cases has prompted concerns over the containment efforts in the affected regions, as health officials strive to curb the outbreak's spread.

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