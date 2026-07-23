EU Unleashes Largest Sanctions Against Russia in Four Years
The European Union has introduced its largest sanctions package against Russia in four years, targeting 218 individuals and entities. The sanctions affect over 100 banks, cryptocurrency operators, 40 vessels, and several oil refineries, while also including 50 military-industrial entities involved in long-range drone production.
- Country:
- European Union
The European Union has unveiled its most extensive sanctions package against Russia in the past four years, targeting a total of 218 individuals and entities. This move was announced by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Thursday.
Disseminating the information through social media platform X, Kallas highlighted that the sanctions target in excess of 100 banks and cryptocurrency operators, as well as over 40 vessels from Russia's shadow fleet. Several oil refineries are also affected by the sanctions.
Moreover, the sanctions package expands to include more than 50 military-industrial entities. These entities are key players in the production of Russia's long-range drones, further tightening the EU's stance against Russia's military activities.
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