Malaysia launches digital tool to improve workplace safety

Employers across Malaysia are gaining new digital resources to strengthen workplace safety after the Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF), with support from the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the European Union-funded PROTECT project, introduced a new occupational safety assessment platform. More than 80 employers from the Klang Valley attended practical training in Port Klang on 20 July, learning how to use the digital tool to improve safety standards, identify workplace risks and strengthen compliance with national regulations. The initiative forms part of wider efforts to build safer workplaces while helping businesses meet rising expectations from global supply chains on worker protection and responsible business practices.

Digital platform simplifies workplace safety assessments

The new MEF–ILO Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Digital Assessment Tool enables employers to conduct occupational safety and health assessments through a structured digital platform, making the process more practical and consistent across workplaces. Participants also received the OSH Workplace Assessment (OSHAWA) Handbook, a reference guide developed by MEF to help organisations improve workplace safety management and better understand legal requirements.

MEF Chief Executive Dato' Seri Rosman Mohamed said the training allows employers to strengthen their knowledge, exchange practical experiences and build stronger cooperation in creating healthier workplaces. He noted that changing work environments and emerging technologies make continuous learning essential for maintaining high safety standards.

Employers see practical benefits for large workforces

Participants said the digital platform offers clear guidance that can make workplace assessments easier, especially for businesses employing large numbers of workers. Tee Zack Yong, Safety Officer at a multinational manufacturing company, said the detailed guidance explains legal requirements in straightforward language, making it easier for safety teams to carry out assessments. He added that the company plans to introduce the tool across its subsidiaries so each workplace can independently identify risks and improve working conditions.

The initiative follows recent amendments to Malaysia's Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994, which expanded workplace coverage and introduced stronger requirements for risk assessments. It also supports Sustainable Development Goal 8, which promotes safe and healthy working environments for all workers.

Greater protection for migrant workers

The programme places particular emphasis on workplaces employing migrant workers, who make up a significant share of Malaysia's workforce in industries such as manufacturing, construction, plantations and services.

The ILO noted that migrant workers can face additional workplace safety challenges, including language barriers that limit understanding of hazards and safety procedures. Some workers, particularly women employed in care and domestic services, may also face greater risks of workplace violence and harassment.

By encouraging employers to apply the digital assessment tool consistently, the programme seeks to help companies identify these risks more effectively and introduce measures that improve safety for all employees.

Long-term support planned across Malaysia

Rather than serving as a one-time training programme, the digital assessment tool and OSHAWA Handbook will become part of MEF's ongoing advisory and training services for employers, allowing businesses to continue using the resources after the current ILO project concludes. Future training sessions will expand to other parts of the country, including Sabah and Sarawak, while pilot advisory services will assist companies in applying the assessment tool directly within their workplaces.

The PROTECT project is also supporting Malaysian employers through additional initiatives focused on migrant worker housing standards, fair recruitment practices and human rights due diligence, helping businesses strengthen both worker protection and long-term competitiveness.