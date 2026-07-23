Epic Global Celebration as Spain Triumphs in Expanded World Cup

Spain has claimed victory at the World Cup, triumphing over Argentina in a tournament featuring a record 48 teams across three host countries: the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The event delivered thrilling moments, fairytales, and controversies amid the scorching North American conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 15:31 IST
Epic Global Celebration as Spain Triumphs in Expanded World Cup
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In an exhilarating conclusion to the World Cup, Spain emerged victorious over Argentina to clinch their second title in the tournament's history. The expanded competition, featuring 48 teams, was hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, adding a new dimension to the global spectacle.

Major highlights included the hotly contested battle between Argentina's Lionel Messi and France's Kylian Mbappe for the all-time top scorer spot, an honor eventually claimed by Mbappe. Reuters captured the dynamic atmosphere with over 74,000 photos that documented every nuance of the 39-day event.

The tournament was not without its fair share of drama, with political controversies, ticket price disputes, and visa issues. However, the camaraderie and joy expressed by fans who attended ‘The Great American Sleepover’ added a unique cultural vibrancy to the event's storied history.

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