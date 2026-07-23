Jes Staley's Ties to Epstein Under Scrutiny: A Congressional Testimony

Jes Staley, former Barclays CEO, will testify in a closed-door U.S. congressional hearing about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. This is part of a broader investigation into Epstein's connections with political and business elites. Staley previously faced regulatory and legal challenges over his association with Epstein.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 15:32 IST
Jes Staley's Ties to Epstein Under Scrutiny: A Congressional Testimony
  • Country:
  • United States

Jes Staley, former chief executive of Barclays, is set to testify on Thursday in a closed U.S. congressional hearing regarding his connections with Jeffrey Epstein. Lawmakers are delving into Epstein's relationships with elites from political and business spheres.

Appearing before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, Staley will be questioned as part of the investigation into Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. Staley, who resigned from Barclays in 2021 following a conflict with the UK's financial regulator, had his appeal denied in June 2025 against a ban by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for misleading the regulator about his ties to Epstein. The FCA's case referenced over 1,000 emails where Staley called Epstein “family” and described their friendship as “profound.”

Staley claimed he did not remember these emails and believed he had a professional relationship with Epstein, unaware of his criminal activities. Separately, Staley and Barclays face a lawsuit in Los Angeles, accusing them of deceiving shareholders about his connection with Epstein. Prior to joining Barclays, Staley managed JPMorgan Chase’s private bank, where Epstein was a client. The U.S. Virgin Islands filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan for allegedly overlooking Epstein’s sex trafficking, which the bank settled without admitting liability. Epstein, who died in jail in 2019, maintained ties with numerous influential figures.

TRENDING

1
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

United States
4
Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Cheap Electricity: World Bank Reveals What Really Attracts AI Data Centre Investment

Why Colombia's Migrant Legalization Model Could Reshape Global Refugee and Development Policies

From Budgets to Better Lives: ADB's SPICES Framework Reshapes Social Protection Assessment

Why Better Governance Has Not Delivered Stronger Manufacturing Growth in Vietnam, Says ADB

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026