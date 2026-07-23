Government's Swift Action on Exam Paper Leakages Ensures Justice

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman affirmed on Thursday that the Central government is acutely aware of the challenges that young people are facing, especially concerning exam paper leakages. In an exclusive conversation with ANI, she noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already addressed the issue, ensuring that violators of exam integrity will be swiftly dealt with in accordance with the law.

Discussing the recent scrutiny over competitive exams, Sitharaman argued that the government's active measures render the opposition's criticism unwarranted. She emphasized the sensitivity of such issues for students, explaining that if the government were unresponsive, criticism would be understandable. However, she highlighted that the Prime Minister had already provided a comprehensive response to these concerns.

The Finance Minister stressed that government actions were initiated well ahead of formal administrative announcements. She mentioned setting up fast-track courts and ensuring those guilty of these offenses are punished. Arrests had already been made to bring those responsible for the paper leaks to justice, underscoring the government's commitment to protecting the futures of students.

Sitharaman described the culprits as individuals driven by selfish motives, compromising the careers of countless students. She assured that recent actions by the Prime Minister would provide reassurance to parents, emphasizing the critical nature of these exams for students' futures.

She further underscored that the establishment of a fast-track judicial process aims to swiftly penalize those who committed these crimes against the younger generation. Defending the government's crisis management, she highlighted that re-examinations have been conducted promptly, and results declared timely to help students continue with their educational pursuits.

Sitharaman acknowledged the resilience of many students, who managed to use the additional preparation time to their advantage. She shared insights on students overcoming initial setbacks and achieving improved performances, showcasing the positive impact of the government's timely interventions.