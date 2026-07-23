Strengthening Ties: India and Russia Collaborate for Construction Workforce Mobility

India and Russia solidify their partnership with a focus on construction and skilled workforce mobility. Russia's NOSTROY concludes a significant visit to New Delhi, aligning discussions with Indian officials to develop a transparent framework for recruitment, ensuring mutual growth and collaboration in the construction sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 15:54 IST
Strengthening Ties: India and Russia Collaborate for Construction Workforce Mobility
NOSTROY, MAXTech and Make India Technical and Training Center Lead India-Russia Skilled Workforce Collaboration. Image Credit: ANI

In a move to enhance bilateral ties, India and Russia have embarked on a collaborative effort focused on the construction sector and skilled workforce mobility. The National Association of Builders of Russia (NOSTROY), spearheaded by President Anton Glushkov, concluded an impactful high-level visit to New Delhi aimed at fortifying this partnership. The visit was coordinated by Manjunath Ganeshan, Managing Director of MAX Tech International Pvt. Ltd.

The dialogue centered around establishing a transparent framework that complies with legal standards and government support, enabling skilled Indian construction professionals to work in Russia. Proposed guidelines involve comprehensive processes including identification, skill assessment, training, certification, and subsequent placement aligned with Russian construction standards. The discussions also spotlighted the successful inclusion of 30 Indian welders in the Russian Saratov Region, with plans to widen the recruitment of skilled Indian professionals across various trades.

Promotional efforts for CUBE EXPO 2026 were also part of the visit, encouraging Indian construction and engineering firms to explore opportunities in Russia. A demonstration of the proposed workforce mobility framework was conducted at the Make India Technical and Training Center, earning positive responses. This initiative, described by NOSTROY's Anton Glushkov, establishes a groundwork for enduring cooperation built on transparency and mutual trust. Manjunath Ganeshan of MAXTech emphasized the potential for significant employment opportunities for skilled Indian workers within the Russian federation.

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