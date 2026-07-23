Himachal Pradesh's Elite Disaster Response: A High-Tech Approach to Monsoon Challenges

Himachal Pradesh is grappling with estimated losses ranging from Rs 800 to 1,000 crore due to disasters triggered by the monsoon season, according to Pushpinder Rana, Special Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA). The state has implemented a highly integrated disaster response mechanism, praised for its 'top-class' preparedness, aimed at addressing emergencies swiftly.

Rana commended the state's proactive stance, noting that high-level preparedness meetings were conducted even before the monsoon onset, equipping all Deputy Commissioners with the necessary support to respond to emergencies. Immediate assistance is being provided to district administrations to ensure rapid response to disaster situations.

Among the technological advancements, the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) now adopts advanced digital tools to report incidents from every corner of the state in real-time. This technological integration has significantly reduced response times and enhanced coordination among various departments. Reports suggest that the ongoing monsoon has caused severe damage across several districts, notably Kangra, prompting detailed assessments and recovery plans.