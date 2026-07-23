BCI Chairman Urges Unity Against Misinformation and Violence

The Bar Council of India's Chairman, Manan Kumar Mishra, called on intellectuals and professionals to protect the nation from violence and misinformation, highlighting concerns over foreign influence in student protests. Mishra urged collaboration among various sectors to promote peace, uphold constitutional values, and guide the youth responsibly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 21:31 IST
BCI Chairman Urges Unity Against Misinformation and Violence
Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Manan Kumar Mishra, Chairman of the Bar Council of India, issued a strong public appeal urging legal professionals, educators, and other intellectuals to safeguard the nation from growing violence and misinformation. In a detailed statement, Mishra warned that external elements might be manipulating student protests, aiming to disrupt India's constitutional order.

Mishra pointed fingers at political figures who, he alleged, were inciting youth towards lawlessness, with foreign adversaries purportedly backing disinformation campaigns. He emphasized the duty of professionals to convey the truth to students and distinguish democratic dissent from disorder, safeguarding social harmony and preventing youth deception.

The appeal encouraged educators to foster informed dialogue and constitutional awareness among students, deterring them from violence. It also highlighted roles for doctors, engineers, and journalists in promoting factual reporting and discouraging divisive rhetoric, urging business and community leaders to advocate for peace and constitutional integrity.

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