Bernice Swarts Calls for United Action to Improve South Africa's Air Quality

Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Bernice Swarts has urged South Africans to play an active role in reducing air pollution, saying cleaner air can only be achieved when government, businesses, communities and individuals work together. Speaking at the Ehlanzeni Clean Air Community Dialogue and the handover of an air quality sensor in Mbombela, Swarts said protecting air quality is a shared responsibility that requires practical action at every level of society.

Swarts encouraged citizens to adopt everyday practices that help reduce pollution, including avoiding the burning of waste, using cleaner energy sources where possible, keeping vehicles properly maintained and reporting illegal pollution activities. She also called on communities to support local environmental initiatives, saying collective action can significantly improve air quality and public health.

According to the deputy minister, reducing pollution is not only about protecting the environment but also about improving the quality of life for families exposed to harmful air pollutants.

Communities and schools play a vital role

During the event, Swarts handed over an air quality sensor that will strengthen community-based monitoring and provide residents with better access to local environmental information. She said educating children about environmental responsibility is equally important because they will become the future custodians of South Africa's natural resources. Building awareness from a young age, she noted, helps create a generation that understands the value of protecting the environment.

The department is working with schools, municipalities, local communities and development partners to expand access to air quality information and encourage greater public participation in environmental governance.

Farming, transport and mining among pollution sources

Swarts highlighted several major contributors to air pollution, including emissions from agricultural machinery and transport vehicles, mining activities, crop residue burning, biomass burning for land preparation and dust generated by farming operations. She said these activities often increase concentrations of harmful particulate matter, which can have direct health effects on nearby households and surrounding communities. Improving awareness of these pollution sources, alongside better monitoring, will help communities and authorities respond more effectively to environmental challenges.

Government expanding air quality programmes

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment is continuing to broaden its air quality awareness campaigns through initiatives such as the Air Quality Governance Lekgotla, school competitions, community dialogues and the South African Air Quality Information System.

Swarts said the department's goal is to build informed communities, strengthen accountability and encourage cooperation across all sectors to achieve cleaner air and healthier environments for future generations.