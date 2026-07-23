Luka Modric Secures Future with AC Milan: New Contract Extended

AC Milan's Luka Modric has signed a new contract extension, keeping him with the Italian Serie A club until June 2027. The Croatian midfielder's commitment adds experience and skill to the squad, bolstering their lineup for upcoming seasons. The club announced the agreement on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 22:27 IST
Luka Modric Secures Future with AC Milan: New Contract Extended
contract
  • Country:
  • Croatia

Luka Modric, the celebrated Croatian midfielder, has extended his stay with AC Milan by signing a new contract, the club confirmed on Thursday. This extension secures his presence in the Serie A team until June 2027.

Modric's decision to remain at AC Milan is seen as a significant asset to the squad. His experience and remarkable skills are anticipated to play a crucial role in solidifying the team's performance in future competitions. The extension reflects the club's dedication to sustaining a strong lineup for the seasons ahead.

The announcement of Modric's contract renewal comes at a pivotal time, as teams prepare for upcoming challenges. With this extension, AC Milan strengthens its midfield, aiming to maintain their competitive edge both domestically and internationally.

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