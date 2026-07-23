Luka Modric Secures Future with AC Milan: New Contract Extended

Luka Modric, the celebrated Croatian midfielder, has extended his stay with AC Milan by signing a new contract, the club confirmed on Thursday. This extension secures his presence in the Serie A team until June 2027.

Modric's decision to remain at AC Milan is seen as a significant asset to the squad. His experience and remarkable skills are anticipated to play a crucial role in solidifying the team's performance in future competitions. The extension reflects the club's dedication to sustaining a strong lineup for the seasons ahead.

The announcement of Modric's contract renewal comes at a pivotal time, as teams prepare for upcoming challenges. With this extension, AC Milan strengthens its midfield, aiming to maintain their competitive edge both domestically and internationally.