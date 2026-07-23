EU's Largest Sanctions Round Targets Russian Financial Stability

The European Union has taken a significant step in its ongoing efforts to penalize Russia for the war in Ukraine, unveiling its 21st package of sanctions on Thursday. This comprehensive package targets banks, cryptocurrency networks, and oil traders, alongside addressing the shadow fleet and Russian energy revenues.

Among the notable features of this sanction round are 218 new designations, covering 170 entities and 48 individuals, marking it as the EU's largest sanctions initiative in four years. This addition brings the total number of sanctions to nearly 3000.

The introduction of these measures aims to intensify pressure on Russia's vulnerable financial system. A previous European intelligence report warned that Russia is on the brink of an 'explosive' banking crisis, adding urgency to the EU's actions.