Monsoon Measures: Speaker Om Birla Calls for Makar Dwar Shelter Proposal

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has instructed relevant authorities to address seasonal entry issues at Makar Dwar during rains. He advised examining the construction of a porch to help MPs access the Parliament complex smoothly. The proposal aims to solve rain-induced problems at the new parliament's designated entry point.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 19:13 IST
Monsoon Measures: Speaker Om Birla Calls for Makar Dwar Shelter Proposal
Parliament of India (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a bid to mitigate the seasonal challenges faced at the Parliament entryways, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday urged Central Public Works Department (CPWD) officials, architects, and other relevant agencies to assess rainfall-induced issues at Makar Dwar. His directives aim to alleviate the inconvenience experienced by MPs entering the complex during monsoons.

The proposal, spearheaded by Speaker Birla, includes the construction of a porch at Makar Dwar, designated as a key entry point for MPs, as an effective solution to ensure shelter from the rain. This initiative follows concerns raised about the disruptive effects of rainfall during entry and exit from the Parliament complex.

Construction of the new Parliament building, inaugurated on May 28, 2023, boasts six distinct gates named after various animals and birds. As the Monsoon Session, which commenced on July 20, is underway, Speaker Birla's prompt action underscores a focused approach to resolving infrastructural challenges amidst persistent parliamentary disruptions and protests.

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